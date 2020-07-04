Trading Post – July 4
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————–
Blackberries – you pick – $2/pound – ph #: 573-837-8300
————–
Two storage units – ph #: 513-5505
————–
Buying: trolling motor – ph #: 576-0030
————–
‘08 Starcraft camper
Pull-behind leaf rake
Battery-powered golf cart – ph #: 421-5385
————–
Riding motor steel hoods
Scrap metal – FREE – ph #: 837-9005
————–
Drum hardware/equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543
————–
Buying: Simplicity front-tine tiller – ph #: 573-270-4530
————–
Men’s 70’s vintage Rayban sunglasses – $75
Go cart – $250 – ph #: 667-5540
————–
Yardman riding lawn mower – $275 – ph #: 334-1757
————–
Buying: Musical keyboard – ph #: 620-3572