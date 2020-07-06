Missouri’s Governor Signs Safe Drinking Water Legislation for Schools

Missouri school districts and state health officials can now access part of a $719 thousand EPA grant to test for lead contamination in school buildings that were constructed before 1996. Democratic State Senator Gina Walsh championed legislation to capitalize on the grant, noting a review found numerous schools with elevated lead levels in water. Governor Mike Parson has signed the bill.

Under the legislation, each school district can test a sample of a source of water in buildings constructed before 1996. If the samples tested exceed the EPA standard, the school districts would need to notify parents of enrolled students.

