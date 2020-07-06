Pothole repairs to close I-55 Tuesday

Emergency repairs are planned for the I-55 bridge at U.S. 61 overnight tomorrow. Northbound and southbound I-55 will be closed at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Southbound I-55 will be closed from Exit 105 at Fruitland to Exit 99 at U.S. 61 beginning at 7 p.m. tomorrow. It should reopen by 6 a.m. Wednesday. The southbound on-ramp at Exit 99 will remain open. The detour for southbound traffic will be Exit 105 to Jackson Boulevard to I-55 at Center Junction. Northbound I-55 will also be closed from Exit 96 at Route K/William Street to Exit 105 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The detour for northbound traffic will be Exit 96 to Highway 25 to U.S. 61 to I-55 at Exit 105. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

