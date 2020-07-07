Great American Outdoors Act – close to becoming law- Blunt lists some Missouri benefits

A bill moving quickly towards the president’s desk would help national parks do maintenance and even repairs that have been put off. Dubbed the Great American Outdoors Act, the measure would help the National Park Service, the Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, among others. The money comes from the development of oil, gas, coal, or alternative or renewable energy on federal lands and waters. Senator Roy Blunt says our state will benefit.

He spoke of a new walking historic park in St. Genevieve that will be one of the best in the nation. Additionally, the bill makes funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) permanent. The bill has bipartisan support in the U-S Senate and House.

