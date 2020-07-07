MSHP Reports Five Traffic Fatalities, Zero Boating Fatalities, & One Drowning Over July Fourth Holiday Counting Period

Over the July 4th holiday weekend, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers worked 294 traffic crashes, which included 107 injuries and five fatalities. Troopers also made 139 DWI and 126 drug arrests. Traffic fatalities occurred in the Troop A, Lee’s Summit, Troop C, Weldon Spring, Troop E, Poplar Bluff, and Troop F, Jefferson City, areas. Troopers worked all five traffic fatalities. On Saturday, 63-year-old Regino Puente, of Dallas, TX, died when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving, and it ran off the left side of the roadway, and overturned. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Interstate 55 at the 33-mile marker in New Madrid County. There were two passengers in the vehicle. One passenger was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, and sustained serious injuries. The other passenger was wearing a seat belt and sustained serious injuries. Troopers also worked nine boating crashes, which included four injuries and zero fatalities. Troopers made six BWI arrests and 25 drug arrests. There was one drowning over the holiday weekend in St. Charles County.

