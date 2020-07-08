7-7-2020 Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 2 new cases of COVID-19. One is in Johnson County and one is in Pulaski County. There were 2 new recovered case. One was in Massac County and one was in Union County. S7HD reported a total of 331 cases, 225 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 22 (17 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 21 (18 recoveries)

1 new case: male 50s

Massac: 14 (8 recoveries)

1 new recovery

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 79 (53 recoveries)

1 new case: female 40s

Union: 193 (127 recoveries, 18 deaths)

1 new recovery

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!