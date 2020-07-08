Cape Municipal Band ending Season

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band will host their last summer concert today at the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Capaha Park with an “On Broadway” theme. The Municipal Band will then be ending their season due a rapid rise in COVID-19 positive cases in Cape Girardeau County. The Summer Concert Series was originally scheduled for every Wednesday in July. The Municipal Band looks forward to the 2021 season. For more information, please contact the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department. General Parks & Recreation Department contact information is as follows:

573-339-6340

parks@cityofcape.org

www.cityofcape.org/parks

