Funeral today for Eastern Missouri Firefighter Who Died in Line of Duty

American and state flags at every Missouri firehouse will be flown at half-staff today to honor a firefighter from DeSoto who died in the line of duty, two days after battling a structure fire. The governor has also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff today at all government buildings in Jefferson County, to honor DeSoto Rural Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Ronald Wehlage Jr. Fire Chief Tom Fitzgerald says it’s a tragic loss:

DeSoto Rural held an apparatus procession last night, outside Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto. The governor’s office says 40-year-old Wehlage battled a structure fire on June 28 and died two days later, following a medical emergency.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!