A pedestrian was hit and killed by a traveling vehicle in Butler County on Sunday. 61-year-old Donna Fee, of Fruitland, was travelling on Eastbound US 60, east of Poplar Bluff, where 24-year-old Alexander King, of St. James, was struck while entering the roadway. King was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

