7-8-2020 Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 18 new confirmed and 2 new probable cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 294 confirmed cases and 42 probable cases. There were 8 new recoveries. This brings the total to 336 cases with 160 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 90 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 178 are in the City of Cape, and 67 are in Jackson. 15 of the cases are travel-related, 218 are from close-contact to a known case, and 61 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 19 (11 recoveries)

3 new cases

Perry – 171 (92 recoveries, 1 death)

6 new cases

4 new recoveries

Scott – 186 (138 recoveries, 11 deaths)

4 new cases

Stoddard – 145 (117 recoveries, 9 deaths)

2 new cases

1 new recovery

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!