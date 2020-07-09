7-8-2020 Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19. There was 1 new recovered case in Massac County. S7HD reported a total of 331 cases, 226 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 22 (17 recoveries)
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 21 (18 recoveries)
Massac: 14 (9 recoveries)
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 79 (53 recoveries)
Union: 193 (127 recoveries, 18 deaths)