7-8-2020 Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19. There was 1 new recovered case in Massac County. S7HD reported a total of 331 cases, 226 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 22 (17 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 21 (18 recoveries)

Massac: 14 (9 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 79 (53 recoveries)

Union: 193 (127 recoveries, 18 deaths)

