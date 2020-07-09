Cedric Moore in custody for downtown Cape assault

Yesterday around 3:45 PM, Cedric Moore turned himself in to the Scott County Sheriff’s office in Benton. This is the result of an investigation into a Friday night assault on a 12-year-old boy in downtown Cape Girardeau and a search for the suspect, which spanned nearly five days. Video footage of the incident was captured by Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio instructor Michael Curry in a Facebook Live broadcast. Moore is being charged with 2nd Degree Assault and 1st Degree Child Endangerment due to the age of the victim and the violence of the act. Moore’s bond has been set at $50,000.00 cash only.

