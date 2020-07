The state has given about $4.5 million in federal money to Missouri’s 116 local election authorities. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says he hopes the money will help poll workers.

Ashcroft says the funding could also help Missouri get more poll workers and ensure that the state has enough polling places.

