SIKESTON JAYCEE BOOTHEEL RODEO WEDNESDAY NIGHT CONCERT UPDATE

The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Board of Directors announced today a change in the line-up for the Sikeston Rodeo on Wed., Aug. 5.Country star Chris Lane will not be appearing as the headliner. Tickets already purchased for Wednesday night’s event are still valid for the Rodeo contest and the new musical act to be announced soon.

“There will be a new headlining act followingWednesday night’s Rodeo events. As soon as we have someone secured, we’ll be sure to let our fans know through our website and social media pages,” said the 2020 Rodeo Chairman, Travis Deere.

Deere says, “The main focus for the week-long event is our actual rodeo. We know the vital impact our event has on this community and feel an obligation to move forward. To that end, we will continue to maintain our longstanding policy to not offer refunds unless the entire Rodeo event is canceled.”

Tickets for the event taking place on Aug. 5-8, 2020 can be purchased online at SikestonRodeo.com, over the phone by calling 800-455-BULL or in person at the Rodeo box office.

