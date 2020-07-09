Thursday, July 9th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An Ohio man was arrested after Akron police said he caused damage inside a Subway restaurant, made his own sandwich, and pocketed a block of cheese – all while intoxicated.

According to WJW-TV, 44-year-old Don Peters is facing charges of disorderly conduct, violating the open-container law, and criminal damaging in connection with the incident, which took place shortly before 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant.

Subway employees alleged that Peters, who appeared to be drunk, walked into the restaurant and ordered employees to make him something to eat. Peters then took matters into his own hands, damaging plexiglass before going behind the restaurant counter and making a sandwich. Officers responded to the scene and arrested Peters, who was carrying Subway cheese and a vodka bottle in his pockets.

