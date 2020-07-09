Trump threatens to cut federal funding to schools; Parson says kids need to get back to school

President Trump is threatening to cut federal funding to schools that do not reopen their doors this fall. On Twitter yesterday, he says several other countries have reopened schools with no problems. Governor Parson and Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven went to Washington, D.C. to discuss ways to help protect students, workers, and their families from COVID-19.

A U.S. House Appropriations Committee spokesperson said that Trump does not have the authority to withhold federal funding. Most of Missouri’s K through 12 education is funded at the state and local levels.

