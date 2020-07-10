Ashcroft Discusses In-Person Voting and New Voting Options for 2020 in Cape Girardeau

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft made his final of nine stops over a two-day period at the airport in Cape Girardeau to discuss the safety of in-person voting and the new 2020 absentee and mail-in voting options approved by the state legislature and signed by Governor Mike Parson. The new option for absentee voting allows a voter to be eligible if they have coronavirus or are at risk because they fit into any of the following categories: age 65 or older; live in a long term care facility; have chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma; have serious heart conditions; are immunocompromised; have diabetes; have chronic kidney disease and are undergoing dialysis; or have liver disease. A voter who is eligible as a result of being susceptible to COVID-19 may cast a ballot without obtaining notarization of the ballot envelope. The mail-in option is available to all registered voters, but the ballot envelope, per state law, must be notarized. Additionally, state law requires mail-in ballots to be delivered to the local election authority by U.S. mail only.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!