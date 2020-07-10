Ashcroft Gathering List of Volunteer Notaries to Help Voters
To help Missouri voters find Notary Publics to notarize their ballot envelopes, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office is now providing a list of notaries who have volunteered to provide notary services for voters at no charge. Free services are also being provided at the Secretary of State’s offices in Jefferson City, St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield. While state law says absentee ballot voters cannot be charged a notary fee for ballot notarization, new voting laws for 2020 do not provide the same exception for mail-in ballots. The list of notaries will be updated as more Missouri notaries volunteer to help.
Addresses of Secretary of State Offices are below. Please note, masks are required to enter the following buildings.
James C. Kirkpatrick State Information Center
600 West Main Street
Jefferson City, MO 65101
Fletcher Daniels State Office Building
615 E. 13th St., Fifth Floor Rm 513
Kansas City, MO 64106
U.S. Customs & Post Office Building
815 Olive Street, Suite 150
St. Louis, MO 63101
Landers State Office Building
149 Park Central Sq., Rm 624
Springfield, MO 65806
If you are a notary and wish to volunteer to provide ballot envelope notary services for free for the August and November 2020 elections, email Laura.Lewis@sos.mo.gov. For instructions on how to become a notary, visit the Secretary of State Office website. To view materials and information on absentee and mail-in voting for 2020, visit www.GoVoteMissouri.com.