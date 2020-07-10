Former jail employee sues Scott County, sheriff

Former Scott County corrections officer Sandra Allen is suing Scott County and Sheriff Wes Drury alleging violation of Missouri’s Human Rights Act for what she says is gender/sex discrimination, retaliation, hostile work environment and sexual harassment. The civil action by Allen was received Wednesday afternoon by the Scott County Circuit Clerk and is awaiting processing. The suit seeks a jury trial and alleges that in March 2019, Allen was subjected to a “humiliating” strip search after being accused by jail administrator Amy Johnson of smuggling “contraband” into the county’s jail in Benton. The suit charges the strip search was conducted “with the consent of Drury and other high-ranking employees.” Allen said she was fired by the county and by Drury via a letter of termination delivered June 18, 2019. Allen’s suit asks for a total of $75,000 in compensation for emotional distress, lost wages and benefits and punitive damages, in addition to litigation and attorney fees. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

