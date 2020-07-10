Masks Required in City Facilities Effective Today in Cape Girardeau

Starting today, you are required to wear a mask or face covering inside City-operated buildings in Cape Girardeau. Masks will not be required at outdoor facilities, nor required for customers engaged in fitness activities inside recreation facilities. Check the city website for specific details for each facility. Masks are not required nor allowed in the water, but highly recommended when entering aquatic facilities at Central Pool and Cape Splash. To continue serving the public and protecting employees, more departments might also close to walk-in visitors or otherwise modify operations as needed. Some exceptions might apply. Check the city website or call ahead for the latest information.

The City-operated buildings include:

City Hall

Parks & Recreation buildings: Osage Centre A.C. Brase Arena Shawnee Park Center 4H Exhibit Hall Sportsplex Jaycee Golf Course Pro Shop

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, United Flights

Fire Department (closed to visitors as of July 7)

Police Department

Public Works Department facilities (by appointment only as of July 13)

Municipal Court

