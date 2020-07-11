Trading Post – July 11

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Drum hardware/equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543

————–

Scrap iron – FREE

Buying: 16 in tires – ph #: 837-9005

————–

‘08 Starcraft camper – $4,800

‘06 Chevy Impala – for parts

Used tires – ph #: 421-5385

————–

Curt hitch head – $100

RV door frame & glass – $20

Radio Shack 200-channel scanner – $30 – ph #: 573-887-3013

————–

Various rock CDs – $1 each

Men’s 70s Rayban sunglasses – $75

Go cart – $250 – ph #: 687-5540

————–

Kitchen cabinets

Rough cut lumber

Storm windows

Buying: used farm tractor – ph #: 706-286-2830

————–

Acoustic guitar – ph #: 573-334-6543

————–

Female Alaskan Malamute – registered – $175

Buying: Vintage pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

————–

Trek bicycle – $1,800 – ph #: 573-275-4415

————–

Greco portable baby bed – $15 – ph #: 573-545-3736

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: