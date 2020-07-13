Monday July 13th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

After repeatedly being told that she was required to wear a face mask inside a Skechers outlet in Oklahoma, an incensed woman threw shoeboxes at a store employee and fled the business, not realizing she left her wallet at the sales counter.

According to a police report, 56-year-old Marlana Arbaugh faces a misdemeanor simple assault charge in connection with the incident at a strip mall in Oklahoma City. Store workers told cops that Arbaugh entered the Skechers without a face mask, though a sign on the front door “clearly stated that anyone shopping inside the store was required to wear a face mask.”

After hitting an employee with the shoeboxes, Arbaugh left the store and drove away. But she “failed to realize at the time of the assault that she had placed her wallet on the sales counter and left it there,” according to the OKC Police Department report.

