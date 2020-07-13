Owner of auto warranty sales company indicted for failure to pay taxes

The owner of an auto warranty sales company was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of willful failure to file return or pay tax and two counts of tax evasion. 39-year-old Gary Primm, of Wentzville, owned and operated United Auto Defense, LLC located in St. Charles, which operated as a call center marketing auto warranties. Primm received over a million dollars in income from United for tax years 2014 and 2015, and did not pay any personal income taxes. Primm took steps to evade assessment of his taxes by diverting United funds to a nominee bank account instead of his personal bank account and filing false forms with the IRS. He used funds from the nominee bank account to pay personal expenses, including his mortgage payments, jewelry purchases, automobile purchases, and gambling expenses. He also failed to file corporate income tax on behalf of United in 2014. If convicted, Primm faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. Restitution is also mandatory. In determining the actual sentence, a judge is required to consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, which provide recommended sentencing ranges.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!