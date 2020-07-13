VintageNOW 11 Postponed to 2021

After much consideration, the VintageNOW Planning Committee, in consultation with the Show Me Center and the Safe House for Women Board of Directors, has made the difficult decision to postpone VintageNOW 11: A Tale of Time until Saturday, October 9, 2021.

“VintageNOW will always strive to be a good role model in our community,” said Deb Maevers, VintageNOW founder and director. “In these unprecedented times, we would rather err on the side of caution by postponing our show for a year. We will use this additional time to continue to develop the show’s theme, keep you updated on social media, and bring you an even more spectacular event in the fall of 2021.”

While VintageNOW has been postponed, the need for financial support for the Safe House continues. The VintageNOW Planning Committee encourages those who planned to attend the 2020 production to make a monetary donation to the Safe House for Women at www.semosafehouse.org.

