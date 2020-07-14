3 charged in Stoddard County for murder case

Three people will be making a court appearances in relation to a Stoddard County murder case. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department say the three people are being charged after an investigation into the death of 61-year-old Robert Harwood on January 28th, where he was found dead from blunt force trauma and neck compression, as well as a gunshot wound to his jaw. One of the suspects, a 16-year-old from Jonesboro, AR, admitted to authorities that they went to Harwood’s residence to rob him. They were also found with meth in their systems. The 16 year old will be making a court appearance today on 2nd degree murder, 1st degree robbery, and 1st degree burglary. The second person charged was 41-year-old Joshua Herron, who was reported to have instructed the other two suspects on how to rob Harwood. He will appear in court tomorrow on three counts of 2nd degree murder, 1st degree robbery, and 1st degree burglary. The third suspect, a 15 year old from Zalma, will appear in court on July 30th on 1st degree murder, three counts of 2nd degree murder, 1st degree robbery, and 1st degree burglary.

