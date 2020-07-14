The Dorena-Hickman Ferry Likely to Remain Closed through Wednesday, July 15

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is likely to remain out of service through tomorrow. Initially, the closure due to a blown hose in the engine room was thought to be fairly minor. However, some additional repairs are likely to keep the ferry closed through the day Wednesday. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to have a dredge working in the Hickman Harbor in the next week or two. That work is likely to impact the ferry’s operational status for several days. Please watch the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Facebook page for info on the ferry’s operating status.

