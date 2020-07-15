7-14-2020 Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 4 new cases of COVID-19. One is in Alexander County, one is in Pope County, and two are in Union County. There is 1 new recovered case in Union County. S7HD reported a total of 369 cases, 244 recoveries, and 17 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 25 (17 recoveries)

  • 1 new case: male 10’s

Hardin: 2 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 28 (18 recoveries)

Massac: 15 (11 recoveries)

Pope: 2 (1 recovery)

  • 1 new case: female 40’s

Pulaski: 86 (54 recoveries)

Union: 211 (142 recoveries, 17 deaths)

  • 2 new cases: female 30’s, male 80’s
  • 1 new recovery

