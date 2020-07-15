Cape man charged for May 28 shooting in 200 block of South Hanover

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested Monday night for allegedly shooting his girlfriend during an argument on May 28th. 42-year-old Tiran Hemphill is charged with one count of first-degree domestic assault, one count of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. A probable-cause statement says the shooting occurred 6 a.m. in the 200 block of South Hanover Street where officers made contact with the victim. The victim was shot in the stomach during a dispute and she was transported to a local hospital. Hemphill is in police custody and his bond is set at $100,000 cash-only. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!