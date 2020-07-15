Missouri’s Governor Expected to Call Special Session about Violent Crime at Press Conference today
Law enforcement officers from around Missouri will join Governor Mike Parson at the Capitol in Jefferson City this afternoon for a press conference about violent crime. Governor Parson said that his biggest concern is violent crime and homicides, and indicated he’ll call a special session about violent crime.
The governor said the sooner that state lawmakers can return to Jefferson City, the better. There have been 125 homicides this year in St. Louis, and 101 in Kansas City.