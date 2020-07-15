Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo adds Nelly to line up

The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo has added Grammy award-winning rap superstar Nelly to follow Wednesday night’s Rodeo events. Since hitting the scene in 1993 Nelly has won three Grammy Awards and released six top-selling studio albums. He’s had several hits including “Hot in Here” and “Over and Over.” Nelly has collaborated with several country artists including Tim McGraw, and most recently Florida Georgia Line. The collaboration with FGL received Diamond status and he’s only one of seven rappers to reach this honor. Tickets to Wednesday night’s event are on sale now for $25 and can be purchased online at SikestonRodeo.com, over the phone by calling 800-455-BULL or in person at the Rodeo box office.

