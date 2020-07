A New Madrid child received minor injuries after the vehicle he was driving was hit by a train Monday in New Madrid County. The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. on County Road 634, 2 miles west of U.S. 61, as the eastbound truck driven by a 10-year-old boy failed to yield to the northbound Burlington Northern train operated by 46-year-old Justin Dunning, of Memphis, Tennessee. The boy was transported by ambulance to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!