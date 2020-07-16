2020 SEMO District Fair Cancelled – Press release

The Southeast Missouri District Fair Board of Directors have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s SEMO District Fair, scheduled for September 12 through 19, 2020.

This decision does not come lightly to anyone involved. The SEMO District Fair touches many lives, vocations and has a significant economical impact in our area. Consideration for everyone from vendors to visitors, exhibitors to entertainers and beyond all comes into play. With all of these things considered and with no scientific solution to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we cannot, in good conscience, hold an event that would be detrimental to public health and place people in unsafe conditions.

To our exhibitors, especially those 4H and FFA youth who work so hard every year with their agricultural projects, we are sorry that we will not be able to provide a platform for you to shine this year. Most of us have grown up with that excitement building as September approached, and it truly saddens us that this year, we won’t be there to see you become champions and grand champions and blue ribbon winners. We hope that you’ll be with us next year as we return to the show ring.

The Fair Board is working on a plan to be able to continue with the livestock auction that typically follows all of our livestock exhibitions. Rest assured this will be done safely and in a fashion that not only provides a showcase of top quality livestock but also helps to balance the money and countless hours that are poured into each of your projects. More details will be forthcoming.

When we announced the musical entertainment line up for this year’s SEMO District Fair, we got a lot of “wow” reactions. We were equally excited to see these artists come to town: Zach Williams, Blues Traveler and Whiskey Myers. While we would’ve loved to grab a bench in the grandstands and jam along with you, a concert, even outdoor, just doesn’t make sense in the midst of a pandemic.

2020 marks 165 years of the SEMO District Fair. There have been years in the past where the fair has had to go on hiatus. The First World War. The Great Depression. And though the fair was missed in those times when it was canceled, the fair always returned. The SEMO District Fair has endured throughout 165 years of history. We appreciate the support and attendance of the people that come to enjoy the rides, food, exhibits, shows, and the vast amount of entertainment and information and family fun at the fair.

We are proud to have been a destination for generations of family entertainment and agricultural achievement, and we will return to continue that legacy when it makes sense to have a fair again, and we greatly hope that will be September 11 through 18, 2021. Thanks for your continued support and understanding.

Please visit www.semofair.com and follow our social media for any new information regarding the livestock auction as it is made available.

