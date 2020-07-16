7-15-2020 Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 34 new confirmed cases and 2 new probable cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 390 confirmed cases and 44 probable cases. There are 2 new recoveries. This brings the total to 434 cases with 219 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 127 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 229 are in the City of Cape, and 78 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 30 (13 recoveries)

  • 2 new cases

Perry – 183 (124 recoveries, 4 deaths)

  • 1 new case
  • 5 new recoveries

Scott – 231 (162 recoveries, 13 deaths)

  • 4 new cases
  • 4 new recoveries

Stoddard – 160 (129 recoveries, 9 deaths)

  • 2 new cases
  • 6 new recoveries

