Cape police investigate Monday night shooting; 1 injured
An adult, male victim was transported to a local hospital Monday night in Cape Girardeau after being shot in the thigh by a handgun. The shooting is believed to have occurred in an alley near Independence and N. Henderson Ave. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. No suspects have been taken into custody and the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with any information may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621.