Community Counseling Center Foundation Cancels 9th Annual Craft Beer Festival – Press Release

The Community Counseling Center Foundation Board of Directors, has made the difficult decision to cancel this years’ 9th Annual Craft Beer Festival. The long-standing event was planned to be held on October 10, 2020.

“Our Board of Directors discussed at length the current COVID-19 situation, and the impact it is having on our community,” said Michelle Ramsey, Senior Development Officer with the Community Counseling Center Foundation. “To continue to hold the Beerfest this year would simply be irresponsible of us, as there is no way that we can ensure the necessary social distancing required for the safety of those who attend. Our plan is to bring the Craft Beerfest back in the Fall of 2021.”

Ramsey added that the pandemic has made a huge impact on the Foundation’s fundraising activities for 2020, and not in a positive way. This is the second event they have had to cancel. The Corks, Kegs, and Casks event was canceled in April as a result of the virus situation.

The fundraising events support the programs and supplement funding for the operations of the Community Counseling Center. CCC has played a significant role as an essential service provider for those in need of mental health services for many years, and even more throughout the duration of the pandemic. According to Ramsey, the Center which operates in five southeast Missouri counties, has provided services to 4,580 unique clients between February 1 and June 30, 2020. Of those, 2,622 are residents of Cape Girardeau County.

“At one point during the last several months, we had as many as 250 therapist and case workers providing sessions and visits remotely using telemedicine. In fact, during that February to June timeframe, the Center has provided 72,181 hours of service to our clients,” said Ramsey.

She added, “While our organization and staff have weathered the COVID-19 storm to continue to provide the services to our clients, the demand and need for more services continues to exist. Even though our fundraising events have been canceled this year, we are still working hard to continue to raise much needed funds to serve our communities in southeast Missouri.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation to the Community Counseling Center Foundation may do so through our website: www.cccntr.com; or by mailing their donation Attn: Michelle Ramsey, 402 S. Silver Springs Road, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703.

