Free Back to School Event Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Action Team

On July 23rd the Franklin-Williamson County PYD will be hosting a free Back to School Event at the West Frankfort Park. This event will include free backpacks, free school supplies, free dental exams, a resource fair, free haircuts, and more. The event is geared towards youth and families to foster healthy development and family bonds by offering a day filled with not only fun activities but an opportunity for positive growth and development for the entire family unit.

The Action Team hosts quarterly family fun events within Franklin and Williamson County to provide free family functions to community members. The overall goal of the FW-PYD is to “support and promote positive youth development in Franklin and Williamson County through prevention programs and services, networking and collaboration, and raising public awareness of resources devoted to the well-being of young people.”

Each “family fun” event hosts a resource fair. This ensures that not only does the event host a fun outing, but it also provides the resources, tools, and network connections families need to thrive and succeed within the region. All events are made possible by donations from supporting agencies and organizations from surrounding areas.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!