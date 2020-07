An 18-year-old Poplar Bluff man died Saturday when he drowned in the Black River. James Muller was swinging from a rope into the water 1/4 of a mile south of County Road 608 in Butler County. Muller began to struggle then submerged and did not resurface. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and its Marine Division searched the river north of the Dan River Access. A body was recovered and Muller was pronounced dead.

