Two people were taken into custody in Stoddard County on drug related charges. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reports that 41-year-old Belinda Phillips, of Bloomfield, and 46-year-old Nagena Curl, of Kennett, were both booked on possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. They were both transported to the Stoddard County Jail following their arrests.

