7-16-2020 Cape County COVID Update
Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 1 new confirmed case and 1 new probable case of COVID19 in the county. There are 391 confirmed cases and 45 probable cases. There are no new recoveries. This brings the total to 436 cases with 219 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 128 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 231 are in the City of Cape, and 77 are in Jackson.
Bollinger – 31 (17 recoveries)
- 1 new case
- 4 new recoveries
Perry – 184 (124 recoveries, 4 deaths)
- 1 new case
Scott – 230 (169 recoveries, 13 deaths)
- 7 new recoveries
- One positive case from Wednesday was found to live in a different county, so the total number of cases is 230, not 231
Stoddard – 161 (130 recoveries, 9 deaths)
- 1 new case
- 1 new recovery