Five States Take Part In High Speed Enforcement Campaign

Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Eric Olson held a news conference yesterday at MoDOT Headquarters where he announced a high speed enforcement campaign. The Patrol is joining four other states in the high speed enforcement campaign between the hours of noon and midnight each day today and tomorrow. Joining Missouri’s troopers in this campaign are troopers with the Iowa State Patrol, Arkansas State Police, Nebraska State Patrol, and Kansas Highway Patrol. All officers will be focused on enforcing traffic laws related to excessive speed, hazardous moving/aggressive driving, and distracted driving. This high speed enforcement campaign comes because of a drastic increase in egregious speed and hazardous moving violations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fatal crashes also have increased dramatically in Missouri, despite a period of significantly lower traffic volume. Col. Olson expressed concern that as the volume of traffic gradually increases with summer vacation trips and more people returning to work, high speeds on Missouri’s roadways will have disastrous consequences. Currently, Missouri is experiencing a 14 percent increase in traffic fatalities compared to last year.

