Humane Society of Missouri’s Pet Safety Warning As We Near Triple Digits

As we head into the weekend, we’re facing an excessive heat warning. In addition to checking on neighbors and making sure friends and family stay safe, pet owners must consider the health of four-legged family members as well.

For the first time this summer, temperatures will near 100 degrees with heat index exceeding triple digits. Every second counts and it is imperative pet owners take the proper precautions.

Remember the Humane Society of Missouri’s lifesaving motto:

“70° and Over, Don’t Take Rover!”

The Humane Society of Missouri shares 5 life-saving tips to keep pets safe and healthy in extreme heat:

Never leave a pet unattended in a parked car when the temperature is above 70 degrees. In a matter of minutes, the temperature inside a car can soar past 100 degrees, regardless of whether a window is cracked or the car is parked in shade. Act immediately if you see a distressed animal in an unattended car by calling the police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400 as soon as possible.

Keep pets inside when possible. In extreme temperatures, it is too hot for pets to remain outside. Bring them indoors and keep them in a safe and secure place such as the basement, especially if your home is not air conditioned. Note: Rising temperatures inside the home can be just as deadly as the outdoor heat.

Do not bicycle, rollerblade or e-scooter with a pet. Pets do not know any better and will do everything they can to keep up with you while you’re moving fast. Heat stroke and possible death can occur quickly in these circumstances. Take your pet for a walk early in the morning or after the sun has set to avoid being outside during the hottest times of the day. Also, before going on a walk, ensure the ground is not too hot by placing your palm on it and checking the temperature. If the pavement is too hot for you, there’s a high risk for your pet’s paws to be burned.

Prepare for thunderstorm stress. Thunderstorm activity can be scary for your pets, as many pets are terrified of loud, sudden noises. During times you know might be stressful for them, keep your pet indoors in a cool, dark, quiet place. Sometimes playing soothing music can help calm your pet. Visit the veterinarian to see if using a ThunderShirt® or nutritional supplements and prescription medications can help alleviate their stress. These can also be found on HSMO’s new eCommerce store at shop.hsmo.org.

If your pet shows signs of heat exhaustion, apply cool water to their extremities. Start by placing a cool, wet towel around a pet’s neck or pouring cool water over their body, especially the abdomen and between the hind legs. Be sure to schedule an appointment with your veterinarian as soon as you notice these symptoms.

For more information on how to care for pets during the summer heat, visit hsmo.org/donttakerover.

To report an animal in heat-related jeopardy, call the Humane Society of Missouri

Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.

