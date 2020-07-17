Kidnapping investigation underway in Dunklin County

A kidnapping investigation is underway in Dunklin County. Officials with the Malden Police Department say they are pursuing felony kidnapping charges for Richard Simmers, of Fisk. At this time, Simmers is currently in the Wayne County Jail. Few details about the incident are being released at this time, however officials say the kidnapping victim is safe. Authorities are also searching for Stephanie Woodham, of Fisk, in relation to the kidnapping investigation. If you know the whereabouts of Woodham, you’re asked to call the Malden Police Department at 573-276-2211

