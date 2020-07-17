Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo In the Dirt Band Update

The Sikeston Jaycee Board of Directors has decided they are foregoing the In the Dirt Band experience for the 2020 Rodeo. This is a COVID19 precautionary measure to help protect Rodeo fans, staff, and performers. All passes purchased online or at the box office with a credit or debit card will be automatically refunded. If you used cash, visit the box office at 1220 N. Ingram Rd., Sikeston, MO or call 800-455-2855. Chute Club pass holders received an In the Dirt Band as part of their experience. As a replacement, pass holders will receive a bleacher ticket to enjoy the concert. The bleacher ticket will be provided upon arrival at the Chute Club. For the most up to date information, you should check SikestonRodeo.com or the Rodeo Facebook page.

