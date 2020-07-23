Sikeston man arrested for burglary, assaulting deputy

A Sikeston man is in custody after a string of attempted burglaries and assaulting a Deputy. 47-year-old Ulices Becerra is charged with 1st – degree burglary, 3rd – degree assault, attempted escape while under arrest, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Monday, a Deputy responded to Dolly St. in Sikeston in reference to a subject trying to steal items from a residence. When the Deputy made contact with Becerra, he was carrying several items in a bag and bystanders where saying the items were stolen. During detainment, he began to resist and fight the Deputy. The Deputy radioed for assistance and several officers and Deputies responded. Both the Deputy and Becerra received minor injuries from the resisting arrest assault. The investigation found that Becerra entered two homes where he took and staged other items to be taken. He was also found with multiple drug paraphernalia items on him. Becerra is currently in the Scott County Jail with a $75,000 cash or surety bond.

