The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police have canceled an Endangered Missing Persons Advisory. The missing people were 32-year-old Aymee and 11-month-old Vivien Lewis. Before reported missing, they were last seen on Thunderbolt Dr. at the Scott Air Force Base yesterday afternoon. Aymee was driving a black SUV and has a condition that placed them both in danger. This morning they were both found safe.

