Thursday, July 23rd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police allege that a Michigan woman who wanted her ex-husband murdered tried to hire a killer via the farcical web site “rentahitman.com.” According to investigators, 51-year-old Wendy Wein filled out a “service request form” on the site this month.

The site describes itself as “your point & click” solution and boasts of “17,985 U.S. Based Field Operatives.” Site visitors are assured that Rent-A-Hitman is compliant with provisions of the 1964 Hitman Information Privacy & Protection Act (HIPPA).

A recent update on Rent-A-Hitman noted that, “We are still open during the COVID-19 pandemic,” though “our Wuhan offices will be working on a reduced schedule.” The form Wein submitted to the web site identified her former spouse as the intended victim.

This prompted Rent-A-Hitman’s operator to contact the Michigan State Police since it appeared Wein was serious about soliciting a murder. Wein was subsequently arrested and charged with murder solicitation and using a computer to commit a crime.