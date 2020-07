MO mental health providers experience large spike in crisis calls

State Department of Mental Health Director Mark Stringer says mental health providers in rural and urban Missouri are experiencing significant increases in crisis calls and requests for services. He says state officials recognize the COVID-19 crisis will contribute to increases in depression, anxiety, trauma, grief, and other challenges. Missouri is putting $620,000 of federal coronavirus aid toward continuing a public awareness campaign about suicide prevention.

The department is once again partnering with the National Crisis Text Line to encourage Missourians to text a counselor when experiencing a crisis.