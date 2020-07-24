Poplar Bluff man sentenced to federal prison for firearm charges

A Poplar Bluff man was sentenced to time in federal prison for firearm possession charges. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that David Berry has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for two charges on possession of a firearm by a felon. These charges are a result of an officer pulling Berry over in November of 2018, where he was found with a loaded revolver on his person. At the time, he was a convicted felon for a 2nd degree burglary charge in Butler County in June of 2015. He was also caught with a firearm in July of 2019, where authorities found Berry shooting a rifle at the surface of the Dan River Conservation Area.

Like this: Like Loading...