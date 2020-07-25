Trading Post – July 25

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Female Alaskan Malamute – AKC registered – $175

Buying: Vintage pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

————–

‘99 Harley Sportster – $2,700

‘05 Honda Rebel – $1,250 – ph #: 573-450-5401

————–

Garage Sale – 2202 Cambridge – Cape G.

————–

Artificial Christmas tree – 6 ft – $15 – ph #: 979-3124

————–

Grater blade – 3 pt hitch – ph #: 573-283-5925

————–

C. Crane emergency radio – $20 – ph #: 573-987-9017

————–

Work bench/table – $75

Battery-powered push mower – $40 – ph #: 573-270-9582

————–

Rifle – $950 – ph #: 573-450-1862

————–

‘01 Ford Ranger – $1,100 – ph #: 573-282-2268

————–

Wood burning stove 

Outdoor fire pit – ph #: 314-243-6197

————–

Black & Decker work table – $35

Ladder extension – $15

Buying: tool box for Ford Ranger – ph #: 667-5540

————–

Buying: air conditioner window unit – ph #: 573-275-4995

————–

BF Goodrich tire – never used – $200

Drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543

————–

Set of children’s wooden building blocks – $10 – ph #: 979-3124

————–

Kitchen cabinets

Rough cut lumber

Storm windows – ph #: 573-200-0611

————–

Les Paul ukelele – $150

Ceramic tea pot

Portable baby bed – $15 – ph #: 573-382-4576

————–

‘99 Toyota Tacoma – $3,200 – ph #: 573-579-2278

————–

Buying: 16 ft utility trailer – ph #: 579-7942

