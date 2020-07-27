Cape Girardeau Canine Dallas laid to rest

Dozens of law enforcement personnel and multiple area K-9 units gathered Friday morning outside of LaCroix Pet Hospital in Cape Girardeau to pay their final respects to Cape Girardeau police K-9 Dallas. Dallas was escorted into the veterinarian office by his lifelong partner, patrolman Eric Steiner, through the use of a specialized carrier due to Dallas’ inability to walk under his own power following a recent paralysis. Dallas was recently transported back from a specialist in Columbia, Missouri, after final attempts were made to offer Dallas a chance at a comfortable life. Dallas was diagnosed with an acute non-compressive nucleous pulposus extrusion which caused spinal failure and left Dallas in a constant state of discomfort and pain. Patrolman Steiner made every possible attempt to retire Dallas from duty and offer him a comfortable life in his own home before it was apparent from veterinarian professionals that this was the only humane solution. Dallas conducted almost 200 vehicle searches and he tracked 20 suspects who had fled from various crime scenes. Donations can be made to the Cape Girardeau Police Department in Dallas’ memory. All donations will be used to support the continuing training and medical care for CGPD’s canine unit. The below link has been provided for convenient and secure donations: www.cfozarks.org/capek9

